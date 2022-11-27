Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Cut by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $881,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,313,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 84,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $151.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.