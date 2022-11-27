easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 606.79 ($7.17).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.17) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.68) target price on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($8.87) price target on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 415 ($4.91) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

easyJet stock opened at GBX 404.90 ($4.79) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.62). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 340.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 387.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

