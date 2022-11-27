Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 3,094 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 260.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sempra by 70.8% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $163.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.32. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

