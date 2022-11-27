Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 11,500 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 1.2 %

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.