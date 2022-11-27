Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 11,500 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on TNL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.
Travel + Leisure Trading Up 1.2 %
Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.
Travel + Leisure Profile
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.