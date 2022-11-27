Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 1,220 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,734,000 after acquiring an additional 38,294 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 8,050.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in CME Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $175.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.18 and its 200 day moving average is $191.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

