Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 1,220 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CME Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $175.00 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.