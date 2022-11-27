Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $332.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.43.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.54.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

