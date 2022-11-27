Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.82.

URI opened at $359.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.90 and its 200-day moving average is $292.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

