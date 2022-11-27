Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 3,600 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 170.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Insider Activity at General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.41 and a twelve month high of $83.60. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.