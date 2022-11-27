Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,126 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 403.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $34,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,722,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 501,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,345,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,901 shares of company stock worth $25,527,994 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $120.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average of $96.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

