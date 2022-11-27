Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 13,287 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,287 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Target Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TGT opened at $163.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.82 and a 200 day moving average of $160.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.