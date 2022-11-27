Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 17,542 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,542 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Macy’s Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.