eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Shares Down 8.2%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37. 513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

EDDRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of eDreams ODIGEO in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of eDreams ODIGEO from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.30 ($8.47) in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

