Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 29,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.
Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.
