EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 32,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 129,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of EMX Royalty from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

EMX Royalty Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $199.08 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty ( NYSE:EMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

