Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Enbridge by 3.0% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.7 %

Enbridge Company Profile

NYSE:ENB opened at $41.74 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.