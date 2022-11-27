Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $319.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 153.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,077,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,372 shares of company stock valued at $56,077,771 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

