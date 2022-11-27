Epiphany Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epiphany Technology Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 4.1% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 10.8% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 52.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter.

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

