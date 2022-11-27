Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91. 320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Eramet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eramet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Eramet Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.

About Eramet

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company worldwide. The company extracts and processes manganese ore, nickel ore, and mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, high purity nickel metal, nickel salts, nickel and cobalt chlorides, nickel carbonate, nickel ferroalloys, and other metallic salts used in stainless steel, catalysis and pigments, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, fertilizers, pigments, different reagents, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

Further Reading

