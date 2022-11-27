Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Price Target Lowered to €180.00 at Berenberg Bank

Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €200.00 ($204.08) to €180.00 ($183.67) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Esker Stock Performance
ESKEF stock opened at $123.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.89. Esker has a fifty-two week low of $123.93 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82.
About Esker
