Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Exelon by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.