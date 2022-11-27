Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,053 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Exelon

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

