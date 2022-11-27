Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after purchasing an additional 612,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after buying an additional 388,156 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,324,000 after acquiring an additional 381,282 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,086,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,077,000 after acquiring an additional 352,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 508.0% during the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,156,000 after acquiring an additional 321,674 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR stock opened at $155.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.46. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.78 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.89.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

