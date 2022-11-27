Fellazo (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) Shares Down 0.1%

Fellazo Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLLCU – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.15. 6,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 8,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.
Fellazo Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.
About Fellazo
Fellazo Inc intends to focus its search for target businesses in the health food and supplement sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Yongkang, China.
