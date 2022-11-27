Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 20 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,515.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,513.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,470.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,776.67.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.