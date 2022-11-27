Financial Comparison: Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN)

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Diamcor Mining and Maison Luxe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamcor Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamcor Mining -17.78% N/A -14.36% Maison Luxe -36.67% N/A -203.48%

Risk and Volatility

Diamcor Mining has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamcor Mining and Maison Luxe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamcor Mining $4.60 million 3.86 -$1.93 million ($0.02) -7.25 Maison Luxe $17.64 million 0.04 -$2.30 million ($0.15) -0.03

Diamcor Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maison Luxe. Diamcor Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maison Luxe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Diamcor Mining beats Maison Luxe on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc., a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa. The company is based in Kelowna, Canada.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe, Inc. operates as a luxury goods retailer. It focuses on fine time pieces and jewelry segments on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company was formerly known as Clikia Corp. and changed its name to Maison Luxe, Inc. in April 2021. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

