Financial Contrast: Hyperfine (HYPR) versus Its Competitors

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hyperfine to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyperfine and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million -$64.85 million -0.21 Hyperfine Competitors $1.03 billion $130.62 million 0.63

Hyperfine’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hyperfine Competitors 89 602 1659 78 2.71

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hyperfine and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hyperfine currently has a consensus price target of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 458.22%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 81.86%. Given Hyperfine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine’s peers have a beta of 13.35, indicating that their average share price is 1,235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% Hyperfine Competitors -694.79% -44.32% -25.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hyperfine peers beat Hyperfine on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hyperfine

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.