First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) & Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Critical Comparison

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Acceptance and Root, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A Root 1 5 1 0 2.00

Root has a consensus target price of $16.34, indicating a potential upside of 117.29%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $285.25 million 0.12 -$1.23 million ($0.55) -1.60 Root $345.40 million 0.31 -$521.10 million ($24.32) -0.31

This table compares First Acceptance and Root’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Acceptance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Root. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Root, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Root shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and Root’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance -7.47% -25.91% -6.31% Root -102.25% -78.93% -23.68%

Risk and Volatility

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Root beats First Acceptance on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also underwrites auto and motorcycle insurance products; and renters, homeowners, commercial, pet, life, travel, outdoor vehicle, and hospital indemnity insurance products. In addition, it provides TeleMed, a subscription service that offers access to doctor for consulting, diagnosing, and prescribing medication for non-emergency illness. The company primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and internet. As of December 31, 2021, it leased and operated 338 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

