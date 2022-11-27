First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 34.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $197.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.