First Foundation Advisors Has $328,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,012 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,744,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,994,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Barclays lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $252.32 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

