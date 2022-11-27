First Foundation Advisors Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after acquiring an additional 194,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after acquiring an additional 235,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,135,000 after acquiring an additional 80,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $441.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

