First Foundation Advisors Has $775,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance
NYSE:CCEP opened at $52.75 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.77.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
