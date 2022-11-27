First Foundation Advisors Lowers Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $249.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.22.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.