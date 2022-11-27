First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,470 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Public Storage by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $298.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.53. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.73 and a one year high of $421.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

