First Foundation Advisors Sells 79 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $255.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.99. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.