Fmr LLC Purchases 9,460 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,185,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 4.48% of Steel Dynamics worth $541,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,154,201,000 after acquiring an additional 801,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 539,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,021,000 after acquiring an additional 328,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 345.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 370,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,887,000 after acquiring an additional 287,050 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $103.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.09. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $106.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

