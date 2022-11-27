Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Trading Up 0.6%

Foran Mining Co. (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) was up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

