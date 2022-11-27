Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ASML from €650.00 ($663.27) to €700.00 ($714.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ASML from €732.00 ($746.94) to €745.00 ($760.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

ASML Trading Down 2.0 %

ASML Dividend Announcement

Shares of ASML opened at $591.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $832.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.