Fox Run Management L.L.C. Increases Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SAP were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at $174,257,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in SAP by 3,004.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,375,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,771 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in SAP by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 363,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SAP from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.07.

SAP Trading Up 0.7 %

SAP Company Profile

SAP opened at $110.65 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $141.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.71.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

