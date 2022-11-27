Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $440,000 Investment in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.
In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,248,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,304,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,457,934.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,612,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,405,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,248,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,304,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,457,934.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,000 shares of company stock worth $3,767,390. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FROG stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
