Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 1,028 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 350.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.