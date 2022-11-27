Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $399,000 Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 382,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 10.1% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 72,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $76,365,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPX opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.13%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

