Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 818.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 818.33 ($9.68).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRES shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($9.10) to GBX 825 ($9.76) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.33) to GBX 560 ($6.62) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.46) to GBX 750 ($8.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.46) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 895.40 ($10.59) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 610.60 ($7.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 933.60 ($11.04). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 774.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 748.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,316.30.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

