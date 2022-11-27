GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Trading 3% Higher

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 260,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 496,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

GEE Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Featured Stories

