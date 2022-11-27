General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,486,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,502 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in General Mills were worth $112,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.7% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 170.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 17.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 69,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 29.9% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $82.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.41 and a 1 year high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

