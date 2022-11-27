GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $56.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.83.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GMS to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get GMS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at $385,620.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at $385,620.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $228,550.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,208.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GMS Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,987,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in GMS by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,855,000 after purchasing an additional 594,001 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,532,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in GMS by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,168,000 after purchasing an additional 449,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GMS by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.87. GMS has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $61.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.