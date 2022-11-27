Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $15.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

GFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Gold Fields stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 6,833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 20,332 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Gold Fields by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 201,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 29,443 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 2,106,511 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Gold Fields by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,211,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after buying an additional 1,422,400 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

See Also

