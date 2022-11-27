Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Shares Down 0.4%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.90 and last traded at $38.90. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.07.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.