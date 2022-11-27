Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,166 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $78.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -98.41%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

