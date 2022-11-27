GSR II Meteora Acquisition (NASDAQ:GSRMU) Trading Down 4.2%

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 60,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $19,569,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $15,182,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $13,635,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $10,630,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,070,000.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Company Profile

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

